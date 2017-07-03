Bank hailed for role in investment move

THE Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors has commended the Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) for taking the lead on a number of initiatives aimed at making PNG safe for investment.

A Bank of PNG delegation led by Governor Loi Bakani recently presented an update to the PNG Institute of Directors on its national payments developments, retail electronic payments system and anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing framework.

A statement from the institute of directors said the presentation conducted by manager payment aystems Gaona Gwaibo and Financial Intelligence Unit’s Wilson Onea was well received by members of the institute of directors.

Institute of directors president Ian Tarutia said: “These initiatives are important for PNG as it aligns our financial system for transactions with the rest of the world through a uniform international payments platform.

“Secondly, getting PNG off the grey list as a high-risk country to launder dirty money and to be rated as the fastest reforming country in the Asia Pacific must be applauded.

“We congratulate governor Bakani and director of financial intelligence unit Benny Popoitai and their teams for this achievement.”

BPNG is working with the institute of directors and the University of PNG on another project to grow the pool of professional directors through a process that entails classroom teaching to practical learnings in a boardroom environment.

Like this: Like Loading...