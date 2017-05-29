Bank lowers home ownership loan interest rate

THE Bank of South Pacific has decreased its first home ownership loan interest rate to 3 per cent, according to group chief executive officer Robin Fleming.

This is to allow more Papua New Guineans to benefit from the initiative.

The First Home Ownership Scheme is a partnership between the Government and Bank of South Pacific to create an opportunity for Papua New Guineans to access specially structured loans to acquire their first homes.

The initial interest rate was a 4 per cent fixed rate per annum with a maximum repayment term of 40 years.

“We made a decision today (annual general meeting last Friday) to reduce our home loan rate on the first home ownership scheme by 1 per cent which will benefit many Papua New Guineans who have home loans with Bank of South Pacific,” Fleming said.

He said the bank continued to invest in the refurbishment of its branches.

“We know how important it is to continue to invest in our branches.

“We have almost finished refurbishment of our Port Moresby branch.

“The Boroko branch is almost refurbished. Our Waigani branch also.

“The board has committed a lot of capital expenditure to ensure that our branches in Port Moresby and outside of Port Moresby are maintained at a level that all of our customers deserve.

“We will be opening a small sub branch in Goroka, not too far from the airport as well.

“Again to ensure that we have a continuous improvement of the services we provide to all of our customers.”

