Bank, NAC sign agreement

THE Asian Development Bank and National Airports Corporation have signed a transaction advisory services agreement to develop a new international passenger terminal in Port Moresby.

ADB country director Marcelo Minc said the bank was committed to development of the PNG aviation sector and the agreement would allow for template of public private partnerships projects.

“ADB has been a key development partner to NAC for several years through the landmark Civil Aviation Development Investment Programme (CADIP),” Minc said.

“Through this transaction advisory supports NAC for the Jacksons Airport, we hope to complement the work we are doing across the PNG aviation sector, develop a regional hub for air traffic in the Pacific and create a template for delivery of PPP projects in the region.

“This advisory support provided by ADB to prepare, structure and attract private sector participation for the project will complement the ongoing collaboration we have.”

