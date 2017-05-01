Bank names Mead as new brand ambassador

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Bank of South Pacific has named national rugby league player David Mead as its brand ambassador.

BSP Group chief executive officer Robin Fleming said last Friday the one-year sponsorship deal was worth more than K50,000.

He said BSP was delighted to support Mead in his career as he continued to fly the PNG flag abroad.

“Mead is a great ambassador for PNG – sports, rugby league and BSP,” he said.

“BSP envisages that this backing will ensure Mead continues to improve and be better at what he does. At the same time, he maintains our nation’s recognition on the global arena, something every Papua New Guinean is proud of.”

Mead, 29, applauded BSP for its continued support of individuals and sporting organisations which had resulted in top achievements locally and internationally.

He represented PNG in eight tests from 2008 to 2013 including the World Cup and the country of origin in 2014 and 2015.

He started his career in sports when he joined the Marist Brothers Junior club in Lismore, and made his NRL debut in 2009 for the Gold Coast Titans.

BSP is also a major supporter of sports in PNG, including cricket, swimming, tennis, and paralympics. They are also the sponsor of brand ambassadors sprint queen Toea Wisil and swim sensation Ryan Pini.

“BSP community presence is not simply an opportunity to build good customer relations, but to contribute meaningfully to the development of PNG,” Fleming said.

