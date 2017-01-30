Bank offers innovative banking solutions

THE Bank of South Pacific continues to offer innovative payment solutions for individuals and businesses to improve personal and business banking.

The bank said it would showcase its electronic business banking solutions on Wednesday during an e-business expo at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

Head of Channel Development and Event Coordinator Sandra Fore said: “BSP offers competitive e-banking and payment solutions.

“This event provides an avenue for customers and interested individuals to find out more, ask questions and get as much information as you can. The event comprises an exhibition and a conference.”

Themed “e-Business and the Impact on PNG Today”, BSP will showcase its capabilities, service offering and solutions that it help support all customers – individuals, small to medium entrepreneurs (SME) and large businesses.

