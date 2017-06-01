Bank officials target de-risking in the digital age

MANY countries in the Pacific region are still struggling with the issue of de-risking which places efforts by central banks for financial inclusion at risk, an official says.

Central Bank of Solomon Islands governor and Pacific Islands Regional Initiative chairman Denton Rarawa said this at the PIRI meeting in Kokopo, East New Britain.

The theme of the meeting “Digital financial services in the face of de-risking” is appropriate because many countries in the region are still grappling with the issue of de-risking, especially the closure of corresponding banking relationships, he said.

“It is an issue of concern to our central banks in the region and also other parts of the world that we really need to find solutions to it,” he said.

Rarawa said the increased use of financial technology such as digital financial services offered solutions to this problem.

“It is timely we are discussing digital financial services and de-risking this week and hopefully come up with workable options and solutions to this issue.”

He said financial technology was moving very fast, driving digital financial services towards a digital economy in the future.

“We must therefore work hard to address the issue of de-risking as it is now in itself a risk to our financial inclusion efforts and explore financial technology as possible solutions,” he said.

Rarawa said since Pacific Islands Regional Initiative ’s last meeting in Fiji last year, they had progressed efforts to expand financial inclusion in the region through the implementation of national financial inclusion strategies and through other activities.

