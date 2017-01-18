Bank of South Pacific to host e-Business expo next month

BANK of South Pacific is holding its first e-Business expo on Feb 1 at the Sir John Guise stadium in Port Moresby, according to general manager retail Paul Thornton.

The expo will include an exhibition and a conference.

“The exhibition which is open to the general public, will host BSP booths to assist with e-Business banking solutions and a BSP branch setup for customer account opening,” he said.

Thornton said BSP e-products on show would include EFTPoS, KunduPei, mobile banking, bill pay, internet payment gateway, branchless banking (agent banking), online personal banking and ATM.

“We have extended invitation to specific business houses to exhibit their products and services in line with our theme,” Thornton said.

The theme is “e-Business and the impact on Papua New Guinea today”.

The conference is for guests and participants. It will cover various topics on e-Business and the technology associated with it.

There are no registration fees to participate in the conference and the expo. However invited companies are advised to send in their registration forms by Friday.

The booths are opened from 9am to 3pm on Feb 1.

