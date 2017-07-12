Bank supports sim registration

THE Bank of South Pacific is organising its employees to register their mobile subscriber identification module (SIM) cards through their mobile service providers.

The registration drive began last week. Bmobile-Vodafone and Digicel PNG registered workers at the BSP office in Port Moresby last week.

On Monday, bank employees at BSP Haus were given the opportunity to register.

“It is also our aim to know the process in registering SIM cards through each of the mobile service providers,” a BSP statement said.

