Bank’s chief financial officer resigns

THE Bank of South Pacific group’s chief financial officer Johnson Kalo has resigned, according to a market release.

Kalo, pictured, is also the group’s deputy chief executive officer.

Bank chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou in a market release said Kalo had decided to leave BSP at the end of April.

He said Kalo has served the BSP group for 15 years in various senior roles in the finance and planning function of the group and as chief financial officer and deputy CEO.

“He has been part of the executive team of BSP since 2005. He is departing to pursue other personal and professional interests,” Sir Kostas said.

“The board and senior executives of BSP thank him for his contribution to BSP over the past 15 years and wish him all the best in the future.”

Eddie Ruha, BSP’s chief financial officer of Papua New Guinea will succeed Kalo as group CFO.

He said Ruha had been chief financial officer for Papua New Guinea since November 2012.

Prior to that, he was Finance Director/Company Secretary of the Steamships group in Papua New Guinea.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Auckland University and a Masters in Business Administration.

