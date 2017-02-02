Bank’s expo focuses on electronic business

ELECTRONIC business was the focus of the first ever e-Business expo hosted by the Bank of South Pacific at the Sir John Guise stadium indoor complex yesterday.

The event attracted businesses and people to see what e-Business was all about and its impact on the country.

BSP’s general manager retail Paul Thornton said one of the purposes of the expo was to showcase the broad range of payment channels.

“In reality, there might be a number of different channels that the customer could benefit from. The customer being a small business, a large business or even a personal customer,” he said.

He said the objective of the expo was to consider how technology and payment systems might be moving and how these would impact the various market segments.

Thornton explained that BSP’s customer-base had increased since the introduction of ATMS and Eftpos machines in the 1990s.

Thornton said they completed 110 million transactions for customers of which 100 million were completed using electronic banking channels such as ATMS, Eftpos machines and mobile banking.

He said the country was at the forefront of e-commerce (business) and electronic banking.

“We should be very proud because we have done it ourselves,” Thornton said.

“Now it is up to us to maximise those opportunities because there are issues that we need to substitute to cashing cheques to improve services.” Meanwhile, Bank of South Pacific’s chief executive officer Robin Fleming said the expo was a great initiative.

“The expo allows for the public to take advantage of information from not only BSP but other service providers,” he said.

“I am sure that retail has the idea to expand this to other centres particularly Lae and Hagen.”

Like this: Like Loading...