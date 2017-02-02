Banks, firms advised to keep money safe

A CONCERTED effort by banks and security firms is needed to assure customers that their money is safe, Justice Panuel Mogish says.

Mogish made this comment after he jailed Thomas Karo for receiving stolen money from an armed robbery of Maybank in Port Moresby in 2013.

The robbers stole K6 million. Karo took a share of K322, 660 for his part in the robbery.

“The perpetrators to the substantive offence were security guards,” Mogish said.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the commission of the offence has dented the credibility, reliability and effectiveness of the company in providing security to a major bank.

“It was clear that security was lax that day. Those persons on duty deserved to be sacked for negligence.”

“These days there are so many security companies operating in the country, and it is often difficult to appraise the effectiveness of these companies until an offence is committed which immediately puts those companies under a spot-light.”

Mogish said the case involved one of the major security companies in the country.

“An offence of this kind also contributes to bank customers becoming increasingly uneasy about the safety of their money in the banks or whilst on transit to and from the bank despite the presence of heavily armed security guards.

“Such incidents do not reflect well on the banks and security companies. The management of these two agencies calls for an immediate review of processes to avoid future mishaps.”

He commended the police for their speed and professionalism in recovering the K322,660 in what he described as the biggest robbery in the country.

