Banks rely on order: Official

By JUNIOR UKAHA

Law-and-order problems must be addressed before banking services are re-established in Finschhafen, says district administrator Bohage Bebinaso.

He said one of the main reasons why the previous bank branch had closed was because of the increase in law –and-order problems.

Bebinaso, who first went to work in Finschhafen in the 1980s as a young government officer, said the Finschhafen he knew back then was totally different from what it is today.

“We didn’t have home-brew and marijuana back then, but now we have it,” he said.

“We use to move around freely but now we are all scared.”

“Even Finschhafen people who are working overseas and in other parts of the country are scared of returning home due to the increase in lawlessness.

“Law-and-order problems have contributed to the closing down of banking operations in Finschhafen.”

Bebinaso, who returned as administrator of Finschhafen in 2015, said: “I have realised this problem so we have funded the construction of a magistrate’s house.

“We have to improve the law-and-order situation of the district first before we bring the bank in.”

Bebinaso said they were yet to build a new police station in place of the one that was burned down following the elections.

He said this too was a priority they would look into.

Bebinaso said cash-flow was not a problem in the district as people had money.

He said there were many farmers, small business owners and public servants who desperately needed banking services.

“There is big need for a bank here,” Bebinaso said.

“People are carrying around cash and cannot bank them.

“They also cannot withdraw money.

“People have to make risky sea trips to Lae just to do banking and return.

“The district has already allocated an office space for the bank to use.

“I have spoken to the bank manager (Bank South Pacific) Joseph Weiss three weeks ago.

“He has advised me to write a letter and present it to him.”

Bebinaso hopes to get the support of the district development authority to push for banking services to be re-established in Finschhafen.

