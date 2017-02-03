Banks urged not to accept project fees for schools

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Western Highlands provincial education board is urging commercial banks in Mt Hagen city not to accept project fee deposits from parents.

Provincial education board (PEB) chairman Lawrence Pena went on local radio station, 95.9 Eagle FM on Wednesday night and again yesterday morning urging banks not to accept project or other fees imposed by schools.

Pena said that the directive from Education Minister Nick Kuman and his secretary was very clear that no schools were to charge project fees.

He said that at the provincial level, the PEB held a meeting on Tuesday and passed a resolution in support of the Education Department that no school in the province was to charge projects of any kind.

He urged schools in the province that were charging and collecting project fees to refund their money within two weeks.

Pena issued a warning that schools that refuse to comply with the directive issued by the Department of Education would not get future tuition fee-free money and school managers would face disciplinary action.

“There are many schools in the province that are charging fees and we are urging them to stop,” he said.

He said the PEB was only implementing the directives from the national level.

