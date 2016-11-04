Banned 5 years, fined

By JACK AMI

GOILALA Karukas captain and hooker Pio Allan was suspended for five years and fined K2000 for assaulting a referee during the Central Premier League grand final last weekend.

The penalities were handed down by the PNG Rugby Football League’s Southern Confederate judiciary committee which met at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

Allan’s penalty also took into account that his actions served tio instigate the crowd (Karuka fans) to violence with pitch invasion that saw supporters from both sides enter the fray in the final against Aroma Coast West at Pelegai.

The match was abandoned as a result, with Arome leading 18-14.

According to referee Paul Wani, Allan manhandled him in the 67th minute when Aroma Coast West scored a try which resulted in the invasion of the field by Karukas supporters.

Allan, a former junior Kumul, who also plays for Lalokau FM Hawks in the Port Moresby Rugby League premier competition, will not play in any PNGFRL-sanctioned programme for five years. For instigating the field invasion and assauling the referee, the club was fined K6,000.

The Aroma Coast West club was fined K4,000 for their ruly behaviour during the game, which the judiciary said was unacceptable.

The Central league was also fined K2,000 and directed to take a more professional approach to organising their competitions.

The verdict was handed down by Southern Confederate director and judiciary chairman Gwaibo Mairi and a panel consisting ofToksy Nema and Kila Vere in the presence of Aroma Coast West’s Chris Enara and Goilala Karukas’ Manai Manai.

