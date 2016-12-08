Bargain Box opens new kiosk

By Memo Hauke

THE Bargain Box has opened its new arts and crafts kiosk at the Vision City Mega Mall in Port Moresby in time for the festive season.

The shop sells wooden art and craft in traditional designs.

Sales assistant Baina Thomas said the designing was done in Indonesia.

“We tell them what we want for the designs and they make sure to design the best quality and the quantity,” she said.

“It takes three weeks for the shipment containing the products to arrive in Port Moresby and we start selling them at the kiosk.”

The Bargain Box is a family business owned by a Goroka woman married to a Fijian. The kiosk sells Fijian-designed women’s clothes for between K50 and K200, and the Goroka arts and crafts from K60 to K300. Items on sale include the clay-designed Asaro mudman, wooden crocodiles, wooden fisherman, wooden Bird of Paradise.

Customer Philip Huma said the small replica surfing board craft designed in PNG colours resembled the Goroka people and showed a unique craftsmanship skill.

He was shopping at the Vision City Mega Mall yesterday for house decorations.

Like this: Like Loading...