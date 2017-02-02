Barker calls for public discussion

By MEMO HAUKE

BUSINESS leaders saw the need for forum to discuss public policy issues so the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) was established, according to Paul Barker.

The executive director of the Institute of National Affairs (INA) said CIMC was a regional forum managed by INA in partnership with the government and private sector.

It was set up for regular dialogue, particularly on the economy, social, political issues and good governance,” he said.

“One of the concerns that within government they won’t necessarily have access to is a diverse range of views, whether it be social or political including from the private sector and civil society.

“INA hosted forums on the private sector and the government hosted those in the government sector but later, the government wanted a system more organised and that was how the CMIC came into existence in 1998.

“The INA is an Entity that has 3 trustees and up to 14 council members who provide independent research.”

The INA is an independent public policy think-tank established in 1976 as a not for profit institution.

He said it is the aim of INA to try and make sure that it contributes to awareness dialogue, genuine research which gets the real facts but there are also good discussions because no one has exclusive access to facts.

