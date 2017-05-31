Barnes hailed as voice of the voiceless

CARDINAL Sir John Ribat has described the late Father Brian Barnes as a man who gave himself up for the love of others and to be a voice for the voiceless.

Fr Barnes, the Archbishop of the Port Moresby diocese, died last weekend in Australia. He was 84.

“Today we gather to remember this humble Franciscan missionary and we give thanks to for the life and ministry through which our brother, our friend and our beloved bishop changed the lives of so many,” Sir John said.

“His willingness to leave his home and family, his courage, generous love, hospitality, and his willingness to seek God in his adopted home to which he was committed, have been and remain an inspiration to us all.”

Sir John said Barnes had always called on Government leaders to provide basic services to the people.

“Barnes was the voice of the voiceless through the regular Sunday night programme on Karai National Radio giving a sense of hope to the despair.”

He became a citizen of PNG in 1976 and became a member of Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1982, Knight of the British Empire (KBE) in 2003 and Grand Chief Commander of the Order of the Logohu in 2011.

He settled in Aitape, West Sepik, in 1959 and was the

bishop of the Aitape diocese for nine years.

He was archbishop of Port Moresby for almost 11 years.

