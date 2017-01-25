Barola community holds back-to-school convention

THE Barola community in Kainaintu, Eastern Highlands, held a week-long back-to-school convention organised by the Foursquare Church last week.

Kainantu Town Foursquare church pastor Peter Vincent said the purpose was to urge students and youths to refrain from criminal activities along the Highlands Highway and dedicate their lives to God.

“I appeal to Barola youths to refrain from notorious activities and be dedicated to God,” Vincent told them.

“Looting highway trucks, road blocks, patching potholes and harassing public traveling along the national highway must stop.”

Youths and students as far as Henganofi and parts of Obura-Wanenara attended the camp.

Kainantu Rural Hospital HIV/AIDS response officer Hanema Luton said they also used the occasion to conduct free tests and awareness to the youths.

“I really appreciate this important programme in this important area of Kainantu when I was invited to do HIV awareness during the convention,” Luton said.

“I would like to ask other churches to work with us to alleviate the HIV burden as cases are increasing.

“I have highlighted two things during the session which are; do not trust your boyfriend or girlfriend instead trust yourself and trust God and He will choose a life time partner for a fruitful future.”

He said current global health issue were tuberculosis and HIV and youths who were planning on getting married should also go for free testing and know their status.

Dr Thomas Koimbu and Sr Lyn Ko’o from the Kainantu hospital also assisted to conduct the and testing.

