Barola villagers start fish-farming project for income

Villagers from the once-notorious Barola area of Eastern Highlands have gone into serious inland fish farming, thanks to support from Coastal Fisheries Development Agency (CFDA).

Barola Coffee Cooperative leader Nime Miefa and his executives engaged youths and villagers to construct 22 fish ponds.

The cooperative, with support from Coffee Industry Corporation, sought the technical support of CFDA to set up the fish farms.

Miefa said fish farming now provided an alternative source of income for the people apart from coffee.

He said former gang members, who once terrorised the Barola section of the Highlands Highway, were now into farming coffee and fish.

Miefa said the cooperative hosted a combined visit this year by officials from CIC and CFDA, where farmers received technical training.

“In the first quarter of 2017, the community received training from an officer of the fisheries office in Aiyura,” he said.

“This was on how to dig fish ponds, piping of inlet water and outlet of excess water.

“Training on inland fish farming management techniques, and producing fish meal using local food were also carried out under phase two of the project.”

Miefa said the community constructed a 3km water supply system from Barolo Hill to supply water to all 22 fish ponds.

“Apart from supplying the fish ponds, the community had 20 water taps installed in the village for people to access clean water at their doorsteps,” he said.

Executive director of CFDA Joshua Ryan was pleased with the level of community effort for the Barola fish project.

“You are the first community in Eastern Highlands to receive assistance through such projects,” he said.

“I can already see community oneness in the way you are working.”

General-manager for industry operations for CIC Steven Tumae was grateful for the coffee and fisheries partnership in Barola.

He said farmers in Barola had shown great enthusiasm as evident in changes in the community.

