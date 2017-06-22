Barracks decision revised

By REBECCA KUKU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has reconsidered his earlier decision and will move polling for some electorates out of the Singirok Barracks in Jiwaka.

Gamato made the decision after Jiwaka administrator Michael Wandi appealed to him to relocate the polling station.

Gamato said he could not relocate the Singirok Barracks polling as it was already gazetted as a polling venue but would move polling for some electorates out and set up two new polling stations.

“After being on the ground and seeing for myself, I have reconsidered the call made by the administrator and my election manager in the province and will have two new polling places set up,” he said.

“Some of the electorates that have been centralised to vote at the Singirok Barracks live so far away from the polling place while another group have tribal issues with the people living in the Singirok Barracks area.

“Therefore, I have reconsidered and will move some of them out of the Singirok Barracks and set up two new places for them to vote at.”

Jiwaka election manager Rossie Pandinau said it was a big relief for her that some of the electorates centralised at the Singirok Barracks would have their polling place relocated.

“I was anticipating a lot of trouble from the zoned-in polling place at the Singirok Barracks but now, I just feel so happy and my mind is at peace.”

Jiwaka will go the polls on June 30 and counting will be at Banz town.

