Barramundis push WA hard

PAPUA New Guinea took it right up to the Western Australians, losing by 14 runs in a high-scoring 50-over clash at Maroochydore Cricket Ground, Gold Coast, on Friday.

Batting first, the young Western Australian line-up posted a massive 322/8 off their 50 overs, with Ashton Turner (116) belting a magnificent century.

Tuner’s century came at a better than a run-a-ball, while D’Arcy Short (60 off 33 balls) and Jonathan Wells (57 off 60 balls) played handy supporting roles.

With the ball for the Hebou-sponsored PNG Barramundis, Norman Vanua was the standout taking 4-74 off his 10 overs, while Assad Vala (1-10), Mahuru Dai (1-34) and John Boge Reva (1-61) all picked up a wicket each.

In reply, the Barramundis got off to a brisk start with Jason Kila and Vani Vagi Morea putting on 67 runs for the first wicket before Kila was out for 33.

Morea continued the momentum and was ably supported by Sese Bau (43 off 33 balls) and Dai (36 off 38 balls).

PNG were on track for an unlikely victory at 210/3 in the 32nd over before Morea was trapped leg-before-wicket (LBW) off the bowling of Short for a brilliant 96 runs off just 102 balls.

Morea’s innings consisted of ten boundaries and two sixes. Unfortunately late wickets from the Western Australians stopped the Barramundis’ push for victory, eventually being bowled out for 308 in the final over.

Adam Rule (3-65), Turner (2-48) and Will Bosisito (2-49) were all among the wickets for the Western Australians. PNG will now turn their attention to Queensland, which they will play today in their final match of their Maroochydore tour. Match Summary: Western Australia 322/8 (50) Ashton Turner 116 (94), D Short 60 (33), Jonathan Wells 57 (60); Norman Vanua 4-74 (10), Assad Vala 1-10 (2), Mahuru Dai 1-34 (10), John Boge Reva 1-61 (10) defeated PNG Barramundis 308 (49.2) Vani Vagi Morea 96 (109), Sese Bau 43 (33), Mahuru Dai 36 (38), Jason Kila 33 (31); A Rule 3/65 (9.2), Ashton Turner 2/48 (10), W Bosisto 2/49 (10) by 14 runs.

