Barramundis thump Mavericks in final SACA match

PAPUA New Guinea finished their Queensland/Northern Territory tour on high after thumping the Northern Mavericks by eight wickets in the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Premier League in Darwin on Sunday.

The Mavericks posted an impressive 256/8 with Sam Miller hitting 130 runs, while Nick Benton (49) and Ben Turley (37) made valuable contributions in the middle order.

Norman Vanua was the pick of the Hebou PNG Barramundis’ bowlers taking 3-46, while Chad Soper (2-42), Mahuru Dai (1-28) and John Boge Reva (1-053) picked up the remaining wickets.

In reply, PNG having little trouble chasing down the total in less than 35 overs, losing just two wickets on the way. Tony Ura (88) and Dogodo Bau (40) made the perfect start for the Barras, putting on 134 runs for the opening wicket, before Lega Siaka (95 not out) and Assad Vala (14 not out) guided to a comfortable victory.

The win was the Barramundis’ third in a row in the SACA Premier League after victories over the Grit and the Force.

The side returned home yesterday and now prepare for the ICC Intercontinental Cup World Cricket League Championship round six fixture against Scotland in Port Moresby from Oct 1-8.

PNG are currently sitting in fourth place on 40 points in the I-Cup standings after five rounds while they are in second place in the WCLC standings on 14 points also after five rounds.

Northern Mavericks 256/8 (Sam Miller 130, Nick Benton 49, Ben Turley 37; Norman Vanua 3-46, Chad Soper 2-42, Mahuru Dai 1-28, John Boge Reva 1-53) PNG 262/2 (Lega Siaka 95 not out, Tony Ura 88, Dogodo Bau 40, Assad Vala 14 not out; Nick Benton 1-46, Oliver McDowell 1-46). PNG won by eight wickets with 91 balls to spare.

