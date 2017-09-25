Barras announce squad

THE Papua New Guinea squad that will play Scotland in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Intercontinental Cup (ICUP)/World Cricket League Championships (WCLC) round six fixtures in Port Moresby from Oct 1-8 was announced last week.

The 14-man Hebou-sponsored PNG Barramundis squad will have former Australian test cricketer Jason Gillespie in-charge of his first ICC-sanctioned event as consultant coach.

The squad will feature 12 players from the Port Moresby Cricket Association, while Chad Soper who is currently based in Sydney, Australia, and fDamien Ravu from the Lae Cricket Association are the other players.

CPNG’s chairman of selectors, Daniel Faunt, was happy with the Barramundis squad selected for the Brisbane/Darwin tour.

“The Selectors believe we have picked a squad of players capable of delivering on our objective which is primarily to cement our place in the World Cup qualifiers,” Faunt said.

“We have largely retained the core group of players who have served us well over the past 12 months with the notable exception of Willie Gavera who has been replaced by Damien Ravu.

“Willie was unable to tour Queensland and NT due to visa issues and as a consequence we felt he has not had sufficient match practice for the Scotland series.”

Barramundis: Assad Vala (C), Jack Vare-Kevere, Vani Vagi Morea, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Damien Ravu, John Boge Reva, Alei Nao, Nosiana Pokana, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Dogodo Bau.

Like this: Like Loading...