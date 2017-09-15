Barras claim first win on tour

PAPUA New Guinea claimed their first win on tour beating the Northern Territory on first innings in their two-dayer in Darwin on Wednesday.

Resuming day two on 3/1, in pursuit of the Hebou PNG Barramundis’ first innings score of 257, the Strike got off to a steady start with Ben Wakim (17) and Jacob Dick (30) taking the score to 41 before Dickman was stumped off the leg spin of Lega Siaka. PNG took control and got on top off the Strike’s batsmen, taking wickets at regular intervals to reduce them to 76/7.

Matt Hammond (26) tried to steady the follow of wickets making a valuable contribution in the middle order, but when wickets fell, the Barramundis were able to go through the lower order to dismiss the Strike for 140 in 51.4 overs.

The wickets were shared among the PNG bowlers with Norman Vanua (3-41) leading the way taking with three scalps, while Alei Nao (2-24), Chad Soper (2-28) and Mahuru Dai (2-28) all took two wickets each.

PNG then batted again, with Vani Vagi Morea (53 not out) and Jack Vare-Kevere (37) leading the way, taking the score to 102/2 off 24 overs before Barramundis captain Assad Vala declared. The Strike batted out the remaining 14 overs off the day to be at 89/1 before stumps.

Alei Nao was the only wicket taker for the Barramundis, trapping Luke Robin (26) leg before wicket.

1st Innings PNG 257 (Dogodo Bau 45, Lega Siaka 41, Tony Ura 35, Mahuru Dai 29, Assad Vala 27, Norman Vanua 26 not out; Joel Logan 5-41) NT Strike 140 (Jacob Dick 30, Matt Hammond 26; Norman Vanua 3-41, Alei Nao 2-24, Chad Soper 2-28, Mahuru Dai 2-39)

2nd Innings PNG 102/2d (Vani Vagi Morea 53 not out, Jack Vare-Kevere 37; Dean Ennis 1-11) NT Strike 89/1 (Ben Wakim 49 not out, Luke Robin 26; Alei Nao 1-6). PNG won on first innings.

Fixtures: Sat, Sept 16 – PNG v Edge; Sun, Sept 17 – PNG v Grit; Sat, Sept 23 – PNG v Force; Sun, Sept 24 – PNG v Mavericks.

