Barras face Hong Kong

THE Hebou Papua New Guinea Barramundis are in Hong Kong to play the territory in three one-dayers starting tomorrow.

The side left Port Moresby yesterday still on a high after beating Namibia last month in one four-dayer and two on-dayers.

Assad Vala has retained the captaincy and will look to kick on with the bat after a century (144 not out) in the longer format against the Namibians.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dogodo Bau started off his international career in the baggy black cap with two half centuries and he along with brother Sese and the dynamic Lega Siaka hold the key to PNG’s ability to put defendable totals on the board or chase down targets.

According to CPNG chief executive officer Greg Campbell the three limited over matches are not part of the ICC World Cricket League Championship but are part of their quota of fixtures that need to played in a calendar year.

PNG beat Hong Kong in two one-dayers in Townsville two years ago with Siaka belting 109 as they chased down 261 in the second match. Before that the Barramundis won their first ICC-sanctioned ODI fixture again chasing down 202 with Charles Amini Jr (61 not out) and Vani Vagi More (54) steering the side to a historic win.

CPNG chairman of selectors Daniel Faunt praised the Barramundis performance against Namibia.

“Chasing down the score in both innings with contributions from our other batsman such as Sese Bau, Dogodo Bau, Lega Siaka and Vani Morea shows the cricket world that we are not only reliant on Assad Vala,” Faunt said.

“The temperament and maturity shown augers well for the future. The noticeable growth shown in other aspects of the game including the running between wickets was pleasing as well,” Faunt said.

This is the third ODI series that PNG will take part in since gaining the status in 2014.

“The Hong Kong matches are official ODIs and present us with an opportunity to cement our combinations as we look forward to our heavy programme next year. It is important that we finish the calendar year with momentum,” Faunt said.

Hong Kong and PNG have had a healthy rivalry over the years, with both teams having met regularly on their rise up through the ICC WCL divisions and the world rankings.

“Hong Kong and PNG have developed a good rivalry and we will be looking to maintain our winning record against them in ODIs.

“Opportunities to play in official ODIs are few and far between and the team will be looking to be at their best for these matches,” Faunt said. All three ODI matches will be played at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

Barramundis: Assad Vala (C), Vani Vagi Morea, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Dogodo Bau, John Boge Reva, Willie Gavera, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Nosiana Pokana, Hiri Hiri.

Fixtures: Fri, Nov 4 – Game 1 Hong Kong v PNG; Sun, Nov 6 – Game 2 Hong Kong v PNG; Tues, Nov 8 – Hong Kong v PNG.

