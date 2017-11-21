Barras to face Scots, HK on tour

The Hebou PNG Barramundis squad to tour the United Arab Emirates fly out tomorrow.

The 14-man squad will be led by Assad Vala with former Australian first-class cricketer and Australian women’s assistant coach Joe Dawes in-charge of his first assignment as Cricket PNG’s consultant coach. The squad will feature 12 players from the Port Moresby Cricket Association (POMCA), Chad Soper who is currently based in Sydney playing grade cricket for Northern District and Damian Ravu from Lae Cricket Association.

Veteran opening batsman Vani Vagi Morea was left out of the squad while for the first time, Kipling Doriga was selected in the Barramundis squad.

Doriga has an opportunity to become the 118th Barramundi to receive a “Baggy Black” cap.

“The selectors have maintained the vast majority of the squad that played against Scotland with the exception of Morea who has been replaced in the travelling group.

The Barramundis will play two one day internationals (ODIs) against Scotland on Friday and Saturday in Dubai, before taking on Hong Kong in the round 7 International Cricket Council (ICC) Intercontinental Cup (ICUP) from Nov 29 to Dec 2 in Sharjah and World Cricket League Championships (WCLC) matches on Dec 6 and Dec 8 at the ICC Academy.

The Barramundis depart Port Moresby tomorrow for Dubai.

The squad: Assad Vala (Captain), Jack Vare-Kevere, KiplinDoriga, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Damian Ravu, John Boge Reva, Alei Nao, Nosiana Pokana, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Dogodo Bau.

Like this: Like Loading...