Barras lose rain-affected match

THE Papua New Guinea Barramundis lost their opening match on their Australian Tour yesterday to the New South Wales XI at Pratten Park by six runs in a rain-affected match.

Batting first, the hosts made 98/3 before the rain stopped play after only 23 overs were bowled.

Jordan Gaud was unbeaten on 44 runs for the NSW XI while NosianaPokana (1-7), John Boge Reva (1-8) and Mahuru Dai (1-20) all picked up a wicket for the Hebou-sponsored Barramundis. Under the Duck-Worth-Lewis System, PNG required 99 runs in just 15 overs.

In their pursuit, PNG lost regular wickets at the start to be in deep trouble at 34/4 in nine overs.

Van Vagi Morea (22 not out), Mahuru Dai (16) and Dogodo Bau (10), steadied the innings and then pushed for an unlikely victory.

Unfortunately, the Barras fell six runs short with Morea unbeaten on 22. Brisbane Heat, left-arm fast bowler, Josh Laylor was the pick of the bowlers for the NSW XI taking 4-23.

Captain Assad Vala was pleased with how his team adapted to the tough conditions but was disappointed that they couldn’t get the win.

Fixtures: Sun, Feb 12 – PNG v NSW XI (50 Over) @ Hustville Oval; Mon, Feb 13 – PNG v NSW XI (T20) @ Blacktown; Wed, Feb 15 – PNG v ACT XI (T20) @ Manuka Oval, Canberra.

