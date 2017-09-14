Barras match against Strike evenly poised

PAPUA New Guinea and the Northern Territory are evenly poised after the Barramundis were bowled out for 257 on the first day of their two-day cricket match in Darwin on Tuesday.

In their first two-dayer match on the current tour of Queensland and Northern Territory, the Hebou PNG Barramundis batted first and were bowled out for 257 in 83.1 overs late in the day.

Mirroring a number of previous matches played in Brisbane and Maroochydore, the majority of the batsmen got starts without anyone going on and making big scores.

PNG 257 (Dogodo Bau 45, Lega Siaka 41, Tony Ura 35, Mahuru Dai 29, Assad Vala 27, Norman Vanua 26 not out; Joel Logan 5-41) NT Strike 3/1 (Chad Soper 1-2)

Fixtures: Sat, Sept 16 – PNG v Edge; Sun, Sept 17 – PNG v Grit; Sat, Sept 23 – PNG v Force; Sun, Sept 24 – PNG v Mavericks.

