Barras’ Morea helped Poreporena win

VANI Vagi Morea’s 77-runs contributed to IBS Poreporena’s crushing 107-run victory over Big Rooster Kempa last Saturday in the ITI Trophy premier men’s match at Amini Park.

Morea, who is also the PNG Barramundis opening batman, showed his class in his 77-run knock with seven boundaries and four sixes.

Morea was dismissed after being caught off the bowling of Paul Rawali. With the incoming batsmen, things did not get any easier for Kempa’s blowing attack with Doura Gavera posting 40 runs along with Dogodo Bau’s 41.

The pair further heaping the misery on Kempa’s fielding and bowling as they struggled to restrict the flow of runs by Poreporena.

Gavera was ultimately bowled by Leka Tuli and Bau was run out for the second time in two weeks.

Kapena Arua’s handy 22 runs brought Poreporena home, at the end of their allotted 20 overs. Poreporena’s final figures were 206/4.

Kempa always looked unlikely at reaching their target of 207, as their batting order failed to make any meaningful contribution to the run chase.

Kempa’s Warren Ilaraki (35), Greg Baeau (17) and Leka Tuli (18) were the only batmen’s of note as the middle order collapsed.

The fading light made the task more difficult as Vagi Boko (4/13) led Poreporena’s bowling attack sweeping aside the hapless Kempa who were eventually all out for 99 runs.

