Barras off to Sydney

THE Hebou Papua New Guinea Barramundis cricket squad to tour Australia this month was announced yesterday at Amini Park in Port Moresby.

The 14-man squad will once again be led by Assad Vala with the majority of them being based in Port Moresby.

Chad Soper (Sydney, Australia) and Nosiana Pokana (Canberra, Australia) are the only two players based out of country.

Soper is currently playing Sydney first grade cricket for Gordon CC while Pokana is playing for East Lake CC in Canberra as a part of the Cricket PNG player scholarship programme.

Right-arm leg spin bowler from Hanuabada village, Vagi Boko Kora is the only uncapped Barramundis player named in squad.

CPNG’s chairman of selectors, Daniel Faunt was excited about the tour.

“These matches provide us with a terrific opportunity to play against high calibre Australian teams which will only aid our continued development,” Faunt said.

“The NSW second XI matches will involve the best fringe players from that state and some established Sheffield Shield players and will be a good gauge for Cricket PNG.”

Jack Vare and Norman Vanua were not included in the squad as both are still recovering from injuries.

The Barramundis will fly to Sydney on Monday (Feb 6) to play three matches against a NSW XI team before travelling to Canberra where they will take on ACT XI in the curtain raiser to the main Prime Minister’s XI match on Feb 15 at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

“The Prime Ministers XI curtain raiser against the ACT provides a great opportunity to showcase ourselves to the Australian cricketing public.

“This tour will also stand us in good stead as we prepare for an important set of matches in the UAE next month and for the rest of the year,” Faunt said.

Fixtures: Wed, Feb 8 – PNG v NSW XI (50 Over) at Blacktown; Sun, Feb 12 – PNG v NSW XI (50 Over) at Hustville Oval; Mon, Feb 13 – PNG v NSW XI (T20) at Blacktown; Wed, Feb 15 – PNG v ACT XI (T20) at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Baramandis squad: Assad Vala (c), Vani Vagi Morea, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Dogodo Bau (WK), John Boge Reva, Alei Nao, Nosiana Pokana, Chad Soper, Willie Gavera, Pipi Raho, Vagi Boko.

