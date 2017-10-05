Barras, Scots draw

PAPUA New Guinea and Scotland played out a high-scoring draw yesterday after the Barramundis made 263/3 in their second innings on the final day in reply to Scotland’s first innings of 514.

Starting the fourth and final day at 482/9, Scotland batsmen Mark Watt (81 not out) and Chris Sole (21) managed to remove the score beyond 500 runs before Hebou PNG Barramundis debutant, Damien Ravu picked up his maiden wicket when he trapped Sole leg before wicket when the score reached 514.

Still trailing by 110 on the first innings, the Barras through Lega Siaka (83) and Tony Ura (75) batted brilliantly to post a century partnership for the second wicket to take any realistic chance of Scotland taking outright points from this match.

Ura’s 75 runs came off 112 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, while Siaka’s 83 runs came off 135 balls including eight boundaries and two sixes.

PNG captain Assad Vala (61 not out) and Sese Bau (21 not out) then guided the Barramundis to 263/3 at stumps on Day 4.

“We played a really good game, posting some good totals against some quality opposition,” Vala said.

“They got the first innings lead, but our boys fought back really well.

“We are very proud of how we played out there over these past couple of days.”

PNG coach Jason Gillespie was proud of his team’s efforts in tough conditions.

“It was a very difficult game to force a result but the attitude and effort from the boys was outstanding,” Gillespie said.

This result meant that Scotland leapfrogged PNG into fifth position on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Intercontinental Cup (ICUP) points table on 46 points, while the Barras are in sixth position on 43 points.

The teams have a day off today, before playing two ICC World Cricket League Championships (WCLC) 50-over fixtures tomorrow and Sunday.

Play on both days starts at 9.30am.

Match Summary

1st Innings – PNG 404 (Norman Vanua 64, Chad Soper 60, Sese Bau 51, Lega Siaka 48, Jack Vare-Kevere 42, Damien Ravu 32, Safyaan Sharif 4-94, Michael Leask 2-40, Alasdair Evans 2-99) Scotland 514 (Richie Berrington 129, Mark Watt 81 not out, Michael Leask 58, George Munsey 53, Calum Macleod 49; Mahuru Dai 3-91, Chad Soper 2-54, Assad Vala 1-23, Lega Siaka 1-27); 2nd Innings – PNG 263/3 (68) Lega Siaka 83 (135), Tony Ura 75, Assad Vala 61 not out, Sese Bau 21 not out; Michael Leask 1-73, Alasdair Evans 1-22, Calum Macleod 1-50). Match drawn.

Like this: Like Loading...