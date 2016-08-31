Barras start Saca leadups

THE Hebou Papua New Guinea Barramundis squad departed Port Moresby yesterday for the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, where they will play against three Australian state cricket teams starting today.

The Barramundis will take on Tasmania today, Western Australia on Friday and Queensland on Monday in 50-over matches at the Maroochydore Cricket Ground.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the Barramundis to play against some of the best elite cricketers from an ICC full-member country (Australia),” Cricket PNG chief executive officer Greg Campbell said.

“It will be a great test for our squad, playing against hardened, professional cricketers.

“It will also be a great opportunity for our men to promote themselves as cricketers for potential future state and Big Bash opportunities.

“We hope that this will be a regular fixture on our cricket calendar,” he said.

The matches will serve as warm-ups for the Barramundis, who will then head to Darwin and Adelaide to take part in the annual South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Premier League, before turning their attention to the home Inter-Continental (I-Cup) and World Cricket League Championships (WCLC) matches against Namibia in October.

All six Australian state teams are currently in Maroochydore in their respective camps in preparation for the Australian first class domestic 50-over competition —the Matador Cup.

Fixtures: Wed, Aug 31 – PNG vs Tasmania; Fri, Sept 2 – PNG vs Western Australia; Mon, Sept 5 – PNG vs Queensland.

Barramundis squad: Assad Vala (c), Vani Vagi Morea, Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Dogodo Bau, John Boge Reva, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Nosiana Pokana, Jason Kila, Hiri Hiri, Alei Nao.

