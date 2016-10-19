Barras on the verge of victory

THE HEBOU Papua New Guinea Barramundis are on the verge of an historic win in the International Cricket Council’s Intercontinental Cup, needing only two wickets todayfor victory at Amini Park.

Resuming the day at 4/0 with a lead of 169 runs, the Barramundis collapsed dramatically in the morning session to be 120/7 at lunch.

Vani Vagi Morea was the only batsmen to show some fight scoring a gutsy 61 before JJ Smit bowled him just before lunch while Tony Ura (18) was the only other batsmen in the top order to reach double figures.

After lunch a handy unbeaten 35 runs from Chad Soper coupled with 20 runs from John Boge Reva took the PNG’s total beyond 150 runs, before Namibia claimed remaining wickets the Barramundis to be all out for 189 in 57 overs.

Once again left arm spinner Bernard Scholtz was the star with the ball for Namibia taking 6-65 following on from his 5-105 in the 1st innings.

Chasing 355 for victory the Namibian’s batting order collapsed once again finding themselves in trouble at 14/4 at the tea break.

Barras spearhead Norman Vanua ripped through the Namibian top order taking three quick wickets and was unlucky not to claim a rare hat-trick. The Namibians steadied a bit, before the fall of wickets continued late in the day. PNG restricting Namibia to 112/8 at stumps. Lega Siaka also chipped picking up two wickets.

Play starts today at 10am with the Barramundis requiring a further two wickets to claim their second victory in the ICUP competition and the first on home soil, to move up to fourth place on the table after four rounds.

Match Summary:

1st Innings – PNG 311 (Assad Vala 144 not out, John Boge Reva 45, Tony Ura 28; Bernard Scholtz 5-105, Stephan Baard 2-23) Namibia 146 (Sarel Burger 52 not out, JJ Smit 23, Lega Siaka 3-16, Norman Vanua 3-39, Mahuru Dai 2-29)

2nd Innings – PNG 189 (Vani Vagi Morea 61, Chad Soper 35 not out, John Boge Reva 20; Bernard Scholtz 6-65) Namibia 120/8 (JP Koltze 36; Norman Vanua 3-21, Lega Siaka 2-26). Namibia require 243 runs with 2 wickets remaining.

