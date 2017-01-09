Barrick Niugini Ltd supports farming in Porgera

BARRICK Niugini Limited (BNL) has supported farming efforts in the Porgera Valley with the purchase and delivery of pathogen-tested sweet potato planting materials to women farmers in the Lagaip-Porgera district.

BNL in November 2016 purchased about 1,500 pathogen-tested sweet potato planting materials from the National Agriculture Research Institute (NARI) in Tambul, Western Highlands. Of these, the company’s community development (CD) section under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) department delivered 350 to the Porgera branch of Women in Business (WiB) to trial.

CSR manager, Timothy Andambo said sweet potato was a traditional staple food that was important to the local Porgera people.

“This is a very important project that we need to promote to our communities for their long term sustainability. This project will strengthen the women, their business skills, marketing skills and provide good food for many generations,” Andambo said.

CD personnel when delivering the plant materials also demonstrated the correct methods of planting the crop and offered tips on composting and planting requirements.

CD superintendent, Rodney Ingersoll said as a company, BNL was promoting food security in the communities by seeking new sweet potato varieties and introducing them.

“Sweet potato varieties will be more resistant to pests and diseases and the local people will benefit through higher yields for the same amount of labour effort.

“As a company, we are directly strengthening the long term food supply in Porgera as we work with the women”, he said.

The WiB trial garden has a total of 33,000 seedlings of vegetables which include bulb onion, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, tomato, cauliflower, and silver beat among others from 88 seedling trays from the organisation’s nursery at Anawe.

WiB Porgera president, Elizabeth Iarume said farming and agriculture were what the people would hold on to once the mine closed.

