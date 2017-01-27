By MARK HAIHUIE

FORMER Madang Governor Sir Peter Barter agrees with initiatives undertaken by the administration to establish agencies based in Port Moresby in the province.

Sir Peter told The National that such arrangements would be advantageous in the effective control of commercial investments to ensure greater participation.

Madang administrator Daniel Aloi this week finalised arrangements with the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission, Internal Revenue Commission and the Investment Promotion Authority to see more control on the setting up of businesses in Madang.

“I agree with the administrator as it appears that many of the decisions on commercial development including land is bypassing the provincial government and quickly becoming owned by Asians,” Sir Peter said.

“In many cases, PNG people actively engaged in allowing this to happen for self-interest.

“One would hope that with this decision, the administration will have more effective control over the type of investments and to ensure Madang’s participation.”

Sir Barter also noted how people in the province had been marginalised from commercial activities.

“Madang people are marginalised. This is fairly obvious. But Nicholai Miklouho-Maclai described the people as contented and today, Madang people sit back and watch their land being taken over not only by Asians but also immigrants from the Highland provinces,” he said.

“The question arises if, for instance, a Madang person was interested in starting a business in the Highlands. Would the Highlands people permit this to happen as willingly as the Madang people seemingly welcome the Highlanders?

“Another classical example of Madang businesses failing is Ambesugi which has since closed – once a thriving company building and maintaining roads in Madang.

“Amri Transport is another that is struggling and should be supported by the Madang government.”

