Barudaka villagers celebrate water supply, road upgrade opening

VILLAGERS at Barudaka in the Kutubu local level government of Southern Highlands are celebrating the opening of a water supply project and the upgrading of a feeder road to the village.

Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal had allocated K100,000 last year for the water supply project and to upgrade the feeder road built by the villagers.

The villagers had appointed Joel George to manage the project and see that the fund was properly used.

Komal, while opening the two projects last Friday, said he was happy with how the K100,000 was used.

He said people involved in the small and medium enterprise sector would benefit a lot from the projects.

George said the villagers used to store water piped from the bush in a tank and drew their supply from there.

“It would have cost more but the community did most of the work themselves,” Komal said.

“We only hired a three-tonne dump truck. The road work was done by the people. They followed a strict schedule to make sure the two projects were completed successfully and it worked out.

Today the community is happy to open the projects in the presence of the MP which would great benefit to improve their lives.”

