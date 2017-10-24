Basil aims to improve power, telecommunication services

Sam Basil aims to ensure people have access to reliable, affordable and sustainable power supply and telecommunication in the country.

Speaking during a handover ceremony in Port Moresby yesterday, the new Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Energy said that his appointment signified the start of implementing rural electrification and VSAT communications.

Basil’s predecessor and Talasea MP Francis Maneke handed over the ministry to Basil in front of the deputy leader of the Pangu Pati and Goilala MP William Samb, departmental heads, board members and other officers.

Basil said his Bulolo district implemented communication and power installation in the last decade, with 100 households receiving the services every three months.

He said he would consult and work with fellow MPs for the government to implement the installations in other districts in this term of Parliament.

“Our prime minister’s (Peter O’Neill) direction is clear on achieving them,” Basil said.

“Details of the way forward will be mapped out in my ministerial statement next month when Parliament resumes.”

Basil was appointed minister on Aug 18.

