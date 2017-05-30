Basil blames O’Neill, Pruaitch for ‘economic woes’

PANGU Party leader Sam Basil has blamed Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and former Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch for the poor management of the economy in the past four years.

Basil (pictured), who is also the Opposition Leader, said voters would not be fooled as regards who had been responsible for the country’s economic and social issues.

“Papua New Guinea citizens know who had defended their rights in the last parliament,” he said.

Basil said the Opposition bloc in Parliament had been small but it still fought for democratic principles and regulatory values to protect the livelihoods of the people of this nation.

“Pruaitch has kept silent over poor decision-making and adhoc policy choices of the PNC-NA coalition government,” Basil said.

He said the country’s poor economic performance since Pruaitch’s resumption as Treasurer under O’Neill must be brought to the attention of the voters.

“The expanding deficit, foreign exchange and cash flow crisis, absence of a robust debt servicing strategy, breached debt to GDP ratio, poor implementation of government’s own policies like free healthcare and education must all be blamed on former treasurer Pruaitch whose official capacity was to balance the books and to hold political heads

of government to account,” Basil said.

Like this: Like Loading...