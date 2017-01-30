Basil to challenge proposed election fees

DEPUTY Opposition leader Sam Basil is spearheading an attempt to thwart the Electoral Commission’s bid to increase national election nomination fee from K1000 to K10,000, local level government election increase in nomination fee from K200 to K1000 and election petition filing fee from K5000 to K20,000.

Former chief ombudsman and police commissioner Ila Geno also challenged the bid to increase these fees.

Basil, the Pangu Pati leader, announced his challenge on Saturday flanked by Geno and Goilala MP William Samb.

“We at Pangu Pati are not happy with this move to increase fees,” Basil said.

“We believe that leadership positions should be open to everybody to contest – from betelnut sellers to farmers to community leaders.

“It should be open to anybody to contest as long as they are above 18.” Basil said Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, who introduced election laws in Parliament last Thursday, was only doing so, for the benefit of “those with money”.

“There is no doubt that these bills will be passed, given the Government’s numbers,” he said.

“Before these changes happen, we want to appeal to all intending candidates of PNG to come together and file a court case, so that we can fight against this issue.

“Myself and the Goilala MP will register the case and appeal to everyone for your help.”

Geno said people with skills and experience, because of the money issue, would not be able to contest.

“My party stands to defend the rights of all Papua New Guineans who are eligible to stand for election,” he said.

“Because of this, I advise (MPs) very strongly against voting for this amendment. To increase the nomination fee from K1000 to K10,000 will become unconstitutional, undemocratic and unethical.” Geno said in 2013, Section 145 of the Constitution was amended, for increase the no-confidence grace period from 18 months to 30 months.

Like this: Like Loading...