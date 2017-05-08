Basil counts on Morobe candidates to do well

Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil is counting on all 10 Morobe candidates to do well in the traditionally strong Pangu supported area there on the back of a strong set of policies.

He said that yesterday when announcing his team of 10 candidates to contest all seats in Morobe as well as Pangu’s major policies for the province and country.

Pangu’s Team Morobe comprises Basil, former Nawaeb MP Kennedy Wenge for the Nawaeb seat, former Kabwum MP Ginson Saonu for Morobe regional, Dr Kobby Bomareo for Tewai-Siassi, Jason Peter for Huon Gulf, Harding Qoreka for Kabwum, Thomas Pelika for Menyamya, former Markham MP Koni Iguan for Markham, Samson Ambil for Lae and Rembo Paita Towo for Finschhafen.

“For the first time Pangu Pati will sign a memorandum of understanding with those candidates if they become MPs to spend more than half of their time in their respective electorates and provinces,” Basil said.

“Pangu Pati policy planners will be involved in planning their district and province’s five-year development plan to effectively deliver on Pangu’s policies and developmental agendas as promised during the electioneering period.

“With this team of Morobe candidates to be MPs, many outstanding issues of Morobe province and Lae City will be dealt with effectively on the floor of Tutumang (Morobe provincial assembly) as a solid team.”

Basil said Pangu’s priorities included:

Strengthening of ward areas and capacity building of the 33 local level governments of Morobe;

Reactivation of National Broadcasting Commission’s short-wave and medium-wave frequencies for benefit of rural areas;

Re-establishment of Department of Works’ camps along all national highways;

Building of roads connecting Lae-Salamaua-Morobe Patrol Post-Waria, Bukawa-Finchhafen-Wasu and Wantoat-Teptep will be our priority to connect those vital links for services and agriculture to grow Morobe;

Rebuilding all rural airstrips and investing in third-level airlines to provide cheap and subsidised air transport services;

Building Lae bus stops and markets for benefit of rural Morobe farmers;

Financial and administration autonomy for Morobe; and

Creation of new electorates, LLGs and ward areas including split into East and West Morobe and establishment of Lae City Commission will also be on our agenda.

“We will consult the Morobe people and work closely with them to make those important changes for our province,” Basil said.

“Those are just some highlights of many things that we, the Pangu team, can do for our province and our nation Papua New Guinea.

“For the first time, we have a political party leader from Morobe who knows what to do with his Morobean team of Pangu candidates. For the first time, we have a Morobean leader who is fearless and is ready to fight the fight of forming a new government for the people

Like this: Like Loading...