Why did Basil cross the floor?

It is said that one reason Pangu Pati leader and Bulolo MP Sam Basil crossed the floor is because securing DSIP funding is easier with the Government than with the Opposition. Is it not the case that the Opposition and the Government side receive an equal share of funding for developmental purposes?

If the Opposition members are having difficulties accessing DSIP funding then someone needs to

explain. Papua New Guinea is a democratic country and therefore every service and funding must be distributed equally and not done in favour of only a selected group of people.

JUNIOR KUPSTAR

