Basil: Govt should give K11 to all districts

DEPUTY Opposition Leader Sam Basil (pictured) has called on the Government to allocate K11 million to the 89 districts to deal with their own gun-related problems.

He said it was unfair to allocated that amount only to Hela while ignoring the other parts of the country.

“All 89 districts need K11 million each to address gun-related issues causing law and order in districts and provinces,” Basil said.

Basil said it was totally unfair for Finance Minister James Marape and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to use taxpayers’ funds to fix problems in their own backyards while neglecting other provinces facing similar gun problems.

“O’Neill and Marape only care about themselves before the writs are issued on April 20,” he said.

“What about the rest of the provinces?” he said.

Basil appealed to the military, police, Papua New Guinea Customs, Quarantine and Internal Revenue Commission to ensure that the container of illegal weapons impounded at Igam Barracks in Lae is never released.

“Politicians are involved in buying more than 200 guns using the name of a security firm that was shipped to Lae that was unable to be declared and impounded by Papua New Guinea Customs,” Basil said.

He said it had not been investigated despite assurances made in Parliament.

Like this: Like Loading...