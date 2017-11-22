Basil invites governors, MPs to partner NBC

Minister for Information and Communication Technology and Energy, Sam Basil, pictured has invited all governors and open MPs to partner the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to deliver much-needed services to the people of PNG.

“There have been so much talks and back-patting about the NBC providing an excellent and comprehensive coverage of the recent 2017 general elections right across the country.

“It is remarkable that the NBC could achieve such a successful election coverage despite aging infrastructure and limited financial resources.

“As elected leaders, we must now play an active part in assisting NBC restore its aging and long-neglected broadcast facilities,” Basil said.

Basil said he directed the NBC board and management to immediately source prices of shortwave radio transmitters to be installed in all provincial radio stations, including Hela and Jiwaka.

“I have publicly stated that shortwave transmission is still the most effective means of radio communication for PNG, given our rugged terrains and vast maritime environment,” Basil said.

“This view has been verified by the NBC technical staff and I will be shortly writing to all governors to purchase a shortwave transmitter for their provinces. This will increase radio coverage for each province.”

Basil said he was specifically seeking to source digital-compactible shortwave transmitters globally, to enable NBC to migrate to digital radio broadcasting in the near future, as required by the Government and the International Telecommunications union.

Basil said he intended to pilot the roll-out of the shortwave transmitters in at least two provinces first.

“Depending on the success of the two pilot provinces, and other provincial governors making funding available, we will roll out to the rest of the country,” he said.

