Basil threw in the towel

SAM Basil said he joined the government because in the last 10 years he had tried and failed to change it.

He said that every time he put forward a motion of no confidence he failed because he didn’t have the votes.

He is tired of failing and therefore he joined the government.

I am reminded of Thomas Edison who failed 1000 times but never gave up until he invented the light bulb, which now lights the world. I remember Abraham Lincoln who failed three elections before being elected in his fourth attempt and became one of the greatest United States presidents of all time.

The challenges we face are not as hard and as daunting as we think they are.

Face up to it and keep at it, history is on your side and you will survive to tell the story.

So great is the spirit of the man who never quits.

Andrew M Ghewala

