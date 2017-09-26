Basil’s move forces change in sitting arrangements

By HELEN TARAWA

BECAUSE of the defection to the Government by Sam Basil, pictured, and 11 other MPs, there is likely to be a new sitting arrangement in the House when it sits today.

Sergeant-at-Arms Lalai Vali told The National that it was the Government business committee which decided on the sitting arrangement.

He said they would assist MPs in their new sitting arrangement.

Basil and 11 MPs from the Opposition crossed the floor to join Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and his People’s National Congress-led government earlier this month.

It takes the number of MPs on the Government side to 72.

The 12 are Basil, deputy Pangu Pati leader and Goilala MP William Samb, Central Governor Robert Agarobe, Rigo MP Captain Lekwa Gure, Sohe MP Hengry Amuli, Nawaeb MP Kennedy Wenge, Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, Lae MP John Rosso, Menyamya MP Thomas Pelika, Tewai-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo, Sumkar MP Chris Nangoi and Lufa MP Moriape Kavori.

Basil said 10 were original Pangu Pati members and two joined later.

He said they were crossing the floor to support important Government policies and help Treasurer Charles Abel implement the100-day plan.

Meanwhile Ijivitari MP Richard Masere had also joined the Government. Masere said he made the decision for his people.

Masere resigned from the National Alliance Party.

