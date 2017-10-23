Basil’s move supported

SOME people are still complaining about Sam Basil and Pangu’s move to Government.

Please consider these facts before you criticise Basil further.

Basil sacrificed 10 years of productive time staying in the Opposition at the expense of the Bulolo people.

Bulolo is an economic district generating millions of kina in revenue to the national purse, but we were missing out when Basil was in Opposition.

Basil is a visionary leader whose ideas should be utilised in Government, but was wasted in Opposition.

Bulolo is a big district with six LLGs, well over the requirement of three LLGs per district.

It should have been in government for better service delivery but was not. There were a lot of disadvantages to the district when Sam was in Opposition.

We suffered with Sam but remained royal to send him back to Parliament.

We won’t endure another five years of pain again in Opposition.

Bulolo has to be in Government, and Basil’s move is highly appreciated.

Support Basil and let him implement his ideas in the Government and for Bulolo. Bring much-needed services to the district that were lacking in the last 10 years whilst being in Opposition.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, you now have a very capable leader in Basil.

You can be rest assured that he will deliver his very best to support your Government.

Steven Sep, Buang LLG, Bulolo

