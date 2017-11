I AM supportive of what Minister Sam Basil said recently about data rip-offs.

This, however, is just minor.

Basil should be talking about why ICT costs in PNG are so high compared to other countries.

I suggest connecting all 22 provinces with fibre optic cable.

He should be working with Electoral Commission and National Statistical Office to register SIM cards.

Bifa

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...