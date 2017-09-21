Basil’s U-turn still confusing

AFTER all those political propaganda from both PNC and Pangu Pati during the election campaign rallies, Pangu Pati leader and strong anti-corruption leader Sam Basil has now decided to shift his team from the Opposition to the Government.

PNG politics is played in such a way that it is hard for the ordinary people of this country to understand.

For the past five years Basil had been talking about the Government in terms of corruption and other serious issues. Now he has decided to team up with them.

Now we face an unprecedented period of intense lobbying, backstabbing, lies and gutter politics before the vote of no confidence in 17 months’ time.

Many Pangu Pati supporters need a proper honest explanation from the party leader and its deputy about the party’s sudden about-turn.

Gwai Pitak ,

Buang Ruk Mala

