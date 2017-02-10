Basketball league set to pay out dues to finalists

THE semi-professional Papua New Guinea Men’s Basketball League has finally agreed to pay out 2016 grand finalists Flames and Tamaraws K15,000 and K5000 respectively.

This is good news for the two grand finalists but the bad news is that the cash prize will come out from the 2017 affiliation fee of K10,000.

This is a repeat of what happened in 2015 when the cash prizes were settled in 2016 due to mismanagement of funds by the executives and board.

The question most affiliates are asking is where all the affiliation fees from 2016 went to and PMBL executives or board were expected to explain at last Thursday’s meeting.

The champions cash prize was reduced from K25,000 to K15,000 due to lack of sponsorship.

PMBL were without corporate backing for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 and that has left the semi-professtion competition in the red.

Three-time champions Flames, Exodus and West Jokers have yet to express their interest to play in the competition along with Tamaraws, Saints, Chariots and two new comers, Emparador and Colour Boys in the 2017 season.

It is understood that Flames, Exodus and Jokers are likely to start a National Capital District Basketball Association which is now affiliated to Basketball Federation PNG.

NCDBA will provide good opposition to the PMBL if it can get off the ground.

