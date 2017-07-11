Basketball names squad

THE Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea has announced its men’s training squad for the upcoming 2017 Melanesian Championship in Port Moresby later this year.

After the All Stars Basketball Championship last week, BFPNG president Nick Daroa announced the squad which includes four overseas-based players – Aaron Farmer, Marty Leahy, Illiwa Baldwin and Christian Pang.

Daroa said four – Fiji, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands have confirmed for the Sept 26–Oct 1 tournament while Vanuatu pulled out.

The 2017 FIBA Melanesia Cup is an international basketball tournament contested by nations of the newly-formed Melanesia FIBA Oceania sub-zone.

The inaugural tournament will be hosted by Papua New Guinea at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre. It was launched on May 19.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the basketball event of the 2019 Pacific Games with three berths for Melanesia allocated for the top three teams emerging from it.

In addition, the top two teams will qualify for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualification tournament in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kerema Basketball Association president Aisi Aua was disappointed that Alotau and his association missed out on the selection after spending so much money to travel to Port Moresby.

Men’s squad: Apia Muri, Charles Parapa, Gabriel Elavo, Greg Travertz, Moses Lune, PuarariMuri, Robert Kave, Sibona Kala (PMBL 1), DiaMuri, Emmanuel Parapa, James Banduru, Joe Elavo, ObertMuri (PMBL 2), Paiwa Baldwin (PMBL 3), Anderson Hewe, Cornelius Muri (NCDBL), Manasseh Moere, Ryan Tetemo, Russel Stafford (Lae), Liam Wright, Lloyd Wright (Kavieng). Officials: Joel Khalu (head coach), Boyet Daroya (first-assistant coach), Patrick Ani (second-assistant coach); Morris Asiba (third-assistant coach), Dixon Omaro (team manager).Women’s squad: Betty Wong, Elina Yala, Lydia Gotuno, Quinea Komane (NCDBL), Emily Koivi, Marrina Boino, Mary Elavo Jnr, Normalisa Dobunaba, Rosa Kairi, Mary Cindy Elavo (POMWBL 1), Betty Angula, Svetlana Rupa, Marca Muri, Nester Sape (POMWBL 2), Erica Amos, Josie Sam, Serah Yawasing, Vhasty Jamsop, Vivian Gawac (Lae), Gimai Kebei (Daru), Vanessa Torea (Kavieng), Megan Green, Penninah Javapro (Overseas-based); Officials: Moi Muri (head coach), Eddie Salazar (first-assistant coach), Janet Vekwari (second-assistant coach), Lewa Hani (team manager), Martha Aaron (assistant team manager).

